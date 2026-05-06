Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Royalty Pharma (RPRX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.82 in the previous session. Royalty Pharma has gained 30.5% since the start of the year compared to the -7.3% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the -1.6% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2026, Royalty Pharma reported EPS of $1.3 versus consensus estimate of $1.22 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.95%.

For the current fiscal year, Royalty Pharma is expected to post earnings of $5.08 per share on $3.45 in revenues. This represents a 5.18% change in EPS on a 5.95% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.41 per share on $3.63 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 6.35% and 5.36%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Royalty Pharma has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Royalty Pharma? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Royalty Pharma has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.6X versus its peer group's average of 13.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Royalty Pharma currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Royalty Pharma passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Royalty Pharma shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

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Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.