Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RPRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.44, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPRX was $39.44, representing a -30.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.50 and a 1.91% increase over the 52 week low of $38.70.

RPRX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

