Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RPRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.19, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPRX was $42.19, representing a -25.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.50 and a 21.24% increase over the 52 week low of $34.80.

RPRX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RPRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RPRX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an increase of 25.06% over the last 100 days. XPH has the highest percent weighting of RPRX at 4.26%.

