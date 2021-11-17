Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RPRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.99, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPRX was $41.99, representing a -21.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.23 and a 20.45% increase over the 52 week low of $34.86.

RPRX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). RPRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports RPRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.89%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rprx Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RPRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RPRX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHE with an increase of 3.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RPRX at 4.83%.

