Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.5, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPRX was $41.5, representing a -26.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.50 and a 19.25% increase over the 52 week low of $34.80.

RPRX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). RPRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports RPRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 68.7%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

