Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPRX was $47.51, representing a -15.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.50 and a 36.52% increase over the 52 week low of $34.80.

RPRX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RPRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RPRX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an increase of 36.01% over the last 100 days. XPH has the highest percent weighting of RPRX at 4.41%.

