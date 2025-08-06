Royalty Pharma Plc Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $30.17 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $102.00 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $578.66 million from $537.26 million last year.

Royalty Pharma plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

