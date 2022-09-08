Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) insiders sold US$49m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Royalty Pharma

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP of Investments & General Counsel, George Lloyd, for US$9.4m worth of shares, at about US$42.39 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$42.71. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of George Lloyd's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Royalty Pharma than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:RPRX Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insiders At Royalty Pharma Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Royalty Pharma. Specifically, insiders ditched US$3.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Royalty Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Royalty Pharma insiders own about US$1.9b worth of shares (which is 7.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Royalty Pharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Royalty Pharma stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Royalty Pharma you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

