Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Royalty Pharma

The Independent Director William Ford made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$42m worth of shares at a price of US$28.00 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$43.61. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.70m shares worth US$48m. But insiders sold 472.50k shares worth US$22m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Royalty Pharma insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:RPRX Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

Royalty Pharma Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Royalty Pharma shares. In total, insiders dumped US$22m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Royalty Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Royalty Pharma insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$3.0b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Royalty Pharma Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Royalty Pharma stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Royalty Pharma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

