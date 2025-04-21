Royalty Pharma plc Announces Second Quarter 2025 Dividend Payment of $0.22 per Class A Ordinary Share

Royalty Pharma announces $0.22 dividend per share for Q2 2025, payable on June 10 to shareholders of record by May 16.

Quiver AI Summary

Royalty Pharma plc has announced that its board of directors has approved a second quarter dividend of $0.22 per Class A ordinary share, set to be paid on June 10, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by May 16, 2025. Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest purchaser of biopharmaceutical royalties and plays a key role in funding innovation within the biopharmaceutical sector. The company collaborates with various partners, including academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, and has an extensive portfolio of royalties from over 35 commercial products, such as Vertex's Trikafta and GSK's Trelegy, as well as several development-stage candidates. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor relations.

Potential Positives

Royalty Pharma's board has approved a dividend of $0.22 per Class A ordinary share, signaling financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment date and record date provide clear and timely information, enhancing transparency for investors.

The company's extensive portfolio includes royalties on over 35 commercial products, indicating a strong position in the biopharmaceutical market and potential for continued revenue growth.

Royalty Pharma's role in funding innovation and collaborating with various stakeholders positions it as a key player in advancing biopharmaceutical developments.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Royalty Pharma?

Royalty Pharma declared a dividend of $0.22 per Class A ordinary share for Q2 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

What is Royalty Pharma's core business?

Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and funds innovation in the biotech industry.

How many commercial products are in Royalty Pharma's portfolio?

Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products.

Where can I find more information about Royalty Pharma?

More information can be found on Royalty Pharma's official website at www.royaltypharma.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $RPRX stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RPRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RPRX forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the second quarter of 2025 of $0.22 per Class A ordinary share.





The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.







About Royalty Pharma







Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Novartis’ Promacta, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT and Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 15 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit





www.royaltypharma.com





.







Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications







+1 (212) 883-6637







ir@royaltypharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.