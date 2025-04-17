Royalty Pharma plc to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Royalty Pharma will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Royalty Pharma plc announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before U.S. markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, with details available on the company’s website. Royalty Pharma, established in 1996, is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and supports innovation in the industry by partnering with various biopharmaceutical entities. The company’s portfolio includes royalties from over 35 commercial products, such as Vertex’s Trikafta and GSK’s Trelegy, as well as development-stage candidates. For more information, visit their website or contact their investor relations.

Potential Positives

Royalty Pharma is set to report its Q1 2025 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The company will host a conference call and live webcast, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with management and gain insights into the financial performance and strategic direction.

Royalty Pharma's significant portfolio contains royalties on over 35 leading commercial products, highlighting its strong position in the biopharmaceutical industry and potential for revenue generation.

The company's role as a leading funder of innovation in biopharmaceuticals positions it favorably for future growth and collaboration opportunities in the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Royalty Pharma report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Royalty Pharma will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

What time is the Royalty Pharma conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the Royalty Pharma conference call and webcast?

You can access the conference call and webcast from the “Investors” page on Royalty Pharma's website.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on the company's website for at least 30 days.

What is Royalty Pharma's business focus?

Royalty Pharma specializes in buying biopharmaceutical royalties and funding innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $RPRX stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.







Conference Call Information







Please visit the “Investors” page of the company’s website at



https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/events/



to obtain conference call information and to view the live webcast. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.







About Royalty Pharma







Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Novartis’ Promacta, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT and Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 15 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit



www.royaltypharma.com



.







Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications







+1 (212) 883-6637







ir@royaltypharma.com





