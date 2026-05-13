Royalty Pharma (MUN:RPD) Price Target Increased by 10.21% to 50.06

The average one-year price target for Royalty Pharma (MUN:RPD) has been revised to 50,06 € / share. This is an increase of 10.21% from the prior estimate of 45,42 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39,84 € to a high of 59,42 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from the latest reported closing price of 43,18 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Pharma. This is an decrease of 265 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.20%, an increase of 44.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.83% to 379,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 35,006K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,104K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 108.99% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 16,156K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,009K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 46.85% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 11,741K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,966K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 11,587K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,942K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,037K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company.

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