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Royalty Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Enter Co-funding Agreement To Advance Development Of JNJ-4804

March 30, 2026 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced a research and development co-funding agreement with Johnson & Johnson for a total of $500 million in 2026 and 2027 to advance the development of JNJ-4804, an investigational medicine for autoimmune diseases. JNJ4804 is a coantibody therapy that blocks the complementary interleukin23 and tumor necrosis factor pathways.

Royalty Pharma is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products and 19 development-stage product candidates.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Royalty Pharma shares are up 1.4 percent to $47.00.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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