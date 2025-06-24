Markets
RPRX

Royalty Pharma Enters Into Upto $2 Bln Funding Deals With Revolution Medicines

June 24, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), Tuesday announced a $2 billion funding deal with Revolution Medicines, comprising of a synthetic royalty of upto $1.25 billion on annual worldwide net sales of daraxonrasib, and a senior secured loan of upto $750 million.

Of the total loan amount, the first tranche will be withdrawn after receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of daraxonrasib for metastatic pancreatic cancer. Whereas, the other two tranches will be available based on certain annual net sales milestone achievements for the treatment.

The agreement is expected to enable Revolution Medicines to retain control over pipeline development and global commercialization of daraxonrasib, which is a potential treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

In the pre-market hours, Royalty Pharma's stock is trading at $35.29, down 0.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RPRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.