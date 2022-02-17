Royalty Pharma Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RPRX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.72, changing hands as low as $39.66 per share. Royalty Pharma plc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPRX's low point in its 52 week range is $34.86 per share, with $48.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.68.

