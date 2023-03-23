Royalty Pharma Acquires Interest In PureTech's Royalty In Karuna Therapeutics' KarXT

(RTTNews) - PureTech Health plc (PRTC, PRTC.L) and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) announced that Royalty Pharma has acquired an interest in PureTech's royalty in Karuna Therapeutics' KarXT for up to $500 million, with $100 million in cash up front and up to $400 million in additional payments.

KarXT was invented by a team at PureTech, including its Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Elenko, who served as the founding CEO of Karuna Therapeutics. KarXT is an oral, investigational M1/M4-preferring muscarinic agonist in development for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions, including schizophrenia as a monotherapy and adjunctive therapy and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease. Karuna plans to submit a New Drug Application for KarXT in schizophrenia to the FDA in mid-2023.

