Royalty Pharma Acquires 1% Royalty Interest In Alnylam's Amvuttra For $310 Mln

November 04, 2025 — 07:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), on Tuesday, announced the acquisition of a 1% royalty interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (ALNY) Amvuttra from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences for $310 million.

The royalty interest originated from Blackstone's 2020 financing collaboration with Alnylam, which supported Amvuttra's pivotal Phase 3 HELIOS-B trial.

The purchased royalty applies to worldwide net sales of Amvuttra beginning October 1 and extends through March 2035.

The deal excludes fixed payments previously owed to Blackstone as part of its original $70 million investment.

The company said the transaction aligns with its return targets for approved products, factoring in potential competition from Alnylam's follow-on therapy, nucresiran.

Amvuttra is an FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic for ATTR amyloidosis and generated about $1 billion in sales in 2024, an increase of 74% year over year, and is projected by analysts to exceed $6 billion by 2028. It was approved for hereditary TTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN) in 2022 and for ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) in 2025.

In the pre-market trading, Royalty Pharma is 1.88% lesser at $36.60 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 1.70% lesser at $426.53 on the Nasdaq.

