News & Insights

Stocks

Royalties Inc. Q1 Earnings Rise Amid Silver Boom

May 24, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xtierra (TSE:RI) has released an update.

Royalties Inc. reported a 36% increase in its music royalty investments, generating $23,400 in Q1 2024, aided by a strongsilver marketand legal advancements in mining royalties. The company’s dividends rose by 20% from last year’s quarter, while total expenses decreased by 30%, leading to a significant operational improvement.

For further insights into TSE:RI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.