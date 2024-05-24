Royalties Inc. Q1 Earnings Rise Amid Silver Boom

Xtierra (TSE:RI) has released an update.

Royalties Inc. reported a 36% increase in its music royalty investments, generating $23,400 in Q1 2024, aided by a strongsilver marketand legal advancements in mining royalties. The company’s dividends rose by 20% from last year’s quarter, while total expenses decreased by 30%, leading to a significant operational improvement.

