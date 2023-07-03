News & Insights

Royal Unibrew to buy Heineken's Vrumona

July 03, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, July 3 (Reuters) - Danish brewer and beverage group Royal Unibrew RBREW.CO has agreed to buy soft drinks maker Vrumona from Heineken HEIN.AS for 300 million euros ($327 million), it said on Monday.

Royal Unibrew said in a statement it expected to close the deal in September or October and it would finance it through committed extended financing facilities with existing banks.

"Vrumona will become a new growth platform for Royal Unibrew in continental Europe and is expected to drive organic earnings growth in the coming years," CEO Lars Jensen said.

Royal Unibrew expects the acquisition of Vrumona, which is located near Utrecht in the Netherlands, be earnings-per-share accretive in 2024, it said.

($1 = 0.9183 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

