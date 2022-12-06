Royal Schiphol Group sells off remaining stake in French airports company ADP

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Royal Schiphol Group has sold off its remaining stake in French airports company Aeroports de Paris (ADP) ADP.PA, ADP said on Tuesday, adding that Royal Schipol had sold off the shares at a price of 133 euros per share.

ADP added that the proceeds from this transaction to Groupe ADP amount to around 420 million euros ($440.2 million).

($1 = 0.9542 euros)

