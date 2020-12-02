Royal Philips (PHG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Royal Philips (PHG) closed at $51.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical imaging equipment maker had gained 8.93% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PHG as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $22.84 billion, which would represent changes of +3.1% and +4.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PHG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PHG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PHG has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.63 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.63, which means PHG is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that PHG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

