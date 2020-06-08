Royal Philips (PHG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Royal Philips (PHG) closed at $47.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PHG as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $21.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.08% and -0.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PHG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PHG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PHG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.34, so we one might conclude that PHG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PHG has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.