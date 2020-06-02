Royal Philips (PHG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Royal Philips (PHG) closed the most recent trading day at $45.80, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.59%.

PHG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $21.61 billion, which would represent changes of -7.08% and -0.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PHG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PHG has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.54, which means PHG is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PHG has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

