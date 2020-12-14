Royal Philips (PHG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Royal Philips (PHG) closed at $51.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical imaging equipment maker had lost 2.14% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

PHG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $22.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.1% and +4.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PHG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PHG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PHG has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.3, so we one might conclude that PHG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PHG has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PHG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

