Markets
PHG

Royal Philips, Mandaya Royal Hospital Enter Partnership Agreement - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri, Indonesia entered a seven-year strategic partnership deal integrating a range of medical technologies and solutions to provide patient-centered care. The agreement covers imaging and image-guided therapy technologies for the region, integrated informatics and connected monitoring solutions to support clinical care delivery. Also included in the partnership are Philips' Ambient Experience solutions.

Opening in early 2021, Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri will have over 350 beds, six operating theatres, over 100 outpatient examination rooms, three advanced medical centers, an Advanced Oncology Center, and a Neuroscience Center.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular