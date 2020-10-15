Royal Philips, Mandaya Royal Hospital Enter Partnership Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri, Indonesia entered a seven-year strategic partnership deal integrating a range of medical technologies and solutions to provide patient-centered care. The agreement covers imaging and image-guided therapy technologies for the region, integrated informatics and connected monitoring solutions to support clinical care delivery. Also included in the partnership are Philips' Ambient Experience solutions.

Opening in early 2021, Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri will have over 350 beds, six operating theatres, over 100 outpatient examination rooms, three advanced medical centers, an Advanced Oncology Center, and a Neuroscience Center.

