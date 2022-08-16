Royal Philips: Roy Jakobs To Succeed Frans Van Houten As President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced that Roy Jakobs is proposed to succeed Frans van Houten as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15, 2022. An Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders will be held on September 30, 2022, to appoint Roy Jakobs as President and CEO. Frans van Houten will act as advisor to the company until April 30, 2023.

Since joining Philips in 2010, Roy Jakobs has held various positions, starting as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer for Philips Lighting. In 2018, Roy Jakobs joined the Executive Committee as Chief Business Leader of the Personal Health businesses. Previously, Roy Jakobs worked at Royal Shell.

