Royal Mail's union says postal company has put turnaround plan on hold

March 26 (Reuters) - Royal Mail RMG.L has put its five-year turnaround plan on hold as it deals with the coronavirus crisis, the postal company's largest labour union said on Thursday, based on its talks with Chief Executive Officer Rico Back.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it has had three meeting with Royal Mail since voting in favour of a strike action last week and while the meetings prioritised the current crisis, there were also talks on resolving the ongoing dispute.

Royal Mail was not immediately available for Reuters' request for comment.

