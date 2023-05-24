Royal Mail's largest union to suspend vote on deal with postal firm

May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Mail's largest union warned on Wednesday that it would suspend vote on a deal with the British postal services firm over pay and other worker-related terms, charging the company of not abiding by some of the agreement conditions.

"The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has made it clear to Royal Mail Group that unless we seriously revisit failed revisions, restore quality of service and end USO (universal service obligation) failures the business will not succeed," the union said in a statement.

"Royal Mail Group committed to this as the first step of the agreement but their ongoing actions and what you are seeing and feeling in the workplace do not in any way reflect this."

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

