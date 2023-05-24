News & Insights

Royal Mail's largest union to suspend vote on deal with postal firm

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

May 24, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Mail's largest union warned on Wednesday that it would suspend vote on a deal with the British postal services firm over pay and other worker-related terms, charging the company of not abiding by some of the agreement conditions.

"The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has made it clear to Royal Mail Group that unless we seriously revisit failed revisions, restore quality of service and end USO (universal service obligation) failures the business will not succeed," the union said in a statement.

"Royal Mail Group committed to this as the first step of the agreement but their ongoing actions and what you are seeing and feeling in the workplace do not in any way reflect this."

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.