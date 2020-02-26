Royal Mail's largest union to ballot members for strike

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Royal Mail RMG.L said on Wednesday it received a notice from its largest union stating its intention to ballot its members for a possible strike and that it was open to talks with the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

The notice follows Royal Mail's proposed 6% pay rise, part of a three-year deal with the CWU last week, in a bid to appease the union following threats of another strike ballot.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.