Royal Mail's largest union to ballot members for strike

Royal Mail said on Wednesday it received https://www.royalmailgroup.com/en/press-centre/press-releases/royal-mail/notice-of-ballot-for-industrial-action a notice from its largest union stating its intention to ballot its members for a possible strike and that it was open to talks with the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

The notice follows Royal Mail's proposed 6% pay rise, part of a three-year deal with the CWU last week, in a bid to appease the union following threats of another strike ballot.

