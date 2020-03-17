Royal Mail's CWU members vote in favour of strike action

Royal Mail, one of the world's oldest postal services, said on Tuesday it was "disappointed" that 94.5% of its workers with Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted in favour of a strike action.

The union members' move to strike comes a few weeks after Royal Mail's proposed 6% pay rise, which was part of a three-year deal with CWU, the union that accounts for the most number of the company's workers.

