Royal Mail's CWU members vote in favour of strike action

March 17 (Reuters) - Royal Mail RMG.L, one of the world's oldest postal services, said on Tuesday it was "disappointed" that 94.5% of its workers with Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted in favour of a strike action.

The union members' move to strike comes a few weeks after Royal Mail's proposed 6% pay rise, which was part of a three-year deal with CWU, the union that accounts for the most number of the company's workers.

