Royal Mail's CEO Rico Back steps down

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Britain's Royal Mail said on Monday Rico Back would step down as chief executive officer of one of the world's oldest postal companies with immediate effect after three decades with the company.

Royal Mail said Keith Williams was appointed interim executive chair of Royal Mail Group and Stuart Simpson becomes interim CEO of Royal Mail UK parcels business (UKPIL).

