Royal Mail workers' union to strike for two days in November

Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday that members of its largest labour union, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), will strike for two days in November.

Royal Mail, owned by International Distribution Services Plc IDSI.L, said the CWU notified it that they plan to call on members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take two days of national strike action on Nov. 12 and 14, in a statement posted to its website.

The company on Monday offered a new conditional pay hike totalling 9% to grade employees of CWU, which the union rejected.

