Royal Mail wins bid to block potential strikes, union says

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L has won a high court injunction seeking to block potential strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the union said on Wednesday.

The company had said last week it would go to court to block a potential strike by the CWU, due to be held around the time of the national election on Dec. 12 and in the traditionally busy run-up to Christmas.

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.