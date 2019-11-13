Royal Mail wins bid to block potential strikes, union says

Contributors
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Britain's Royal Mail has won a high court injunction seeking to block potential strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the union said https://twitter.com/cwunews/status/1194626357713502214 on Wednesday.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L has won a high court injunction seeking to block potential strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the union said on Wednesday.

The company had said last week it would go to court to block a potential strike by the CWU, due to be held around the time of the national election on Dec. 12 and in the traditionally busy run-up to Christmas.

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More