Royal Mail union votes overwhelmingly in favour of strike action

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Communications Workers Union (CWU) on Tuesday said over 97% of its members in Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L who voted were in favor of going on strike.

Royal Mail said it was "disappointed" that CWU chose to ballot for an industrial action, and that it was still in mediation with the union.

Some 76% of its members working in Royal Mail voted in the ballot, CWU said in a statement.

