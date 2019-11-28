Royal Mail union loses appeal to overturn injunction to halt strike

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L on Thursday confirmed that its biggest union lost an appeal to overturn a High Court injunction to stop a strike ahead of a general election and holiday season next month.

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) had lodged an appeal with Britain's High Court last week after the former postal monopoly won the injunction to avert the first national strike by its workers in a decade.

The union separately confirmed in a tweet that its appeal had been dismissed.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

