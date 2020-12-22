RMG

Royal Mail, union end two-year dispute with deal on pay, operational change

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with its largest labour union over pay and operational change, ending two years of dispute and paving the way for one of the oldest postal companies to focus more on parcel deliveries.

The company, which has agreed to increase its postal workers' pay, said it planned to deploy revisions to its network and introduce new technology for all its operational areas by the end of October next year.

