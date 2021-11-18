Royal Mail to return over $500 mln to shareholders after strong H1

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L said on Thursday it would return 400 million pounds ($539.84 million) to shareholders after the postal company forecast higher annual earnings in its UK business following a strong first half.

The company, one of the world's oldest postal firms, reported a surge in group adjusted operating profit to 404 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 26 and forecast full-year profit for its UK business of about 500 million pounds.

