Royal Mail says UK looking into top shareholder raising stake

Adds detail from statement

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L said on Thursday it has received a notification from the Secretary of State about top shareholder Vesa Equity Investment potentially increasing its stake in the postal company to more than 25%.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has notified Royal Mail that such a step would constitute a trigger event under the National Security and Investment Act.

The Secretary of State reasonably suspects arrangements are in progress or being contemplated which could lead to Vesa increasing its stake in the company, Royal Mail said, citing the notification.

Royal Mail will cooperate with the review, it said.

Vesa's shareholding in the company stood at just over 22%, according to its most recent disclosure in July, Royal Mail said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

