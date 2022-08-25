Royal Mail says UK looking into top shareholder raising stake

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L said on Thursday it has received a notification from the Secretary of State about top shareholder Vesa Equity Investment potentially increasing its stake in the postal company to more than 25%.

The Secretary of State has notified Royal Mail that such a step would constitute a trigger event under the National Security and Investment Act.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

