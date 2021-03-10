RMG

Royal Mail raises annual profit forecast on upbeat letter volumes, revenue

Royal Mail on Wednesday raised its forecast for annual adjusted operating profit by 200 million pounds ($277.74 million), citing stronger-than-expected letter volumes and revenue trends.

Royal Mail, one of the oldest postal companies in the world, now expects 2020-21 profit to be around 700 million pounds compared with 500 million pounds it had forecast earlier. ($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

