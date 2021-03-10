Royal Mail raises annual profit forecast on upbeat letter volumes, revenue

March 10 (Reuters) - Royal Mail on Wednesday raised its forecast for annual adjusted operating profit by 200 million pounds ($277.74 million), citing stronger-than-expected letter volumes and revenue trends.

Royal Mail, one of the oldest postal companies in the world, now expects 2020-21 profit to be around 700 million pounds compared with 500 million pounds it had forecast earlier. ($1 = 0.7201 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;)) Keywords: ROYAL MAIL OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.