RMG

Royal Mail quarterly parcel volume growth jumps 38%

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

British postal monopoly Royal Mail said on Tuesday it had shipped 117 million more parcels in the June-ended quarter compared with last year as people and businesses shifted to online sales during the coronavirus lockdown.

July 21 (Reuters) - British postal monopoly Royal Mail RMG.L said on Tuesday it had shipped 117 million more parcels in the June-ended quarter compared with last year as people and businesses shifted to online sales during the coronavirus lockdown.

Parcel volume growth of 38% and other trends were similar to those seen earlier in the year, the company said, adding it had not seen any changes to consumer behaviour so far as Britain eases the restrictions it had put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More