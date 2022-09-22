Royal Mail proposes to take union talks over pay to arbitration

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Royal Mail said on Thursday it was proposing to take its talks with its largest labour union to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) as both parties had failed to make headway over pay increases.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L said on Thursday it was proposing to take its talks with its largest labour union to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) as both parties had failed to make headway over pay increases.

The proposal comes as the two parties have failed to break a deadlock even after five months of negotiations, three dispute resolution procedures and three days of strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters