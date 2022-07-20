Royal Mail posts 11.5% fall in UK business quarterly revenue

July 20 (Reuters) - Post and parcel delivery firm Royal Mail RMG.L on Wednesday said first-quarter revenue fell 11.5% in its UK business, hurt by a decline in its letters business and inflation-hit consumers cutting back on online shopping.

The company, knee-deep in a staff crisis over job cuts, pay, and working conditions, said that adjusted operating profit in its UK business will be around break-even for the full year, excluding the impact of industrial action.

More than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail voted to strike over pay, trade union CWU said on Tuesday, putting them on course for what could be the biggest industrial action to hit Britain this summer.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

