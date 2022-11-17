Royal Mail parent slides to half-yearly loss as UK business drags

Adds details and background

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services IDSI.L on Thursday reported a first-half loss of 57 million pounds ($67.88 million) as higher costs and disruptions arising from strikes by its postal workers put a strain on its finances.

The former British postal monopoly, which recently changed the name of its holding company from Royal Mail Plc, still expects full-year adjusted operating loss for Royal Mail - its UK business - of around 350 million to 450 million pounds.

It is targeting for Royal Mail to return to adjusted operating profit in full year 2024-25. The company maintained its forecast for GLS, its international division.

Royal Mail has been locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union - the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - over pay and operation changes at the over 500-year-old postal company, leading to several days of strikes in the past few months.

The group's revenue for the six-month period ended Sept. 25 fell nearly 4% to 5.84 billion pounds, dragged by weak performances at Royal Mail, while it also posted adjusted operating loss for the reported period versus a profit of 404 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8397 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.