Royal Mail parent slides to half-yearly loss as UK business drags

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

November 17, 2022 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services IDSI.L on Thursday reported a first-half loss of 57 million pounds ($67.88 million) as higher costs and disruptions arising from strikes by its postal workers put a strain on its finances.

The former British postal monopoly, which recently changed the name of its holding company from Royal Mail Plc, still expects full-year adjusted operating loss for Royal Mail - its UK business - of around 350 million to 450 million pounds.

It is targeting for Royal Mail to return to adjusted operating profit in full year 2024-25. The company maintained its forecast for GLS, its international division.

Royal Mail has been locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union - the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - over pay and operation changes at the over 500-year-old postal company, leading to several days of strikes in the past few months.

The group's revenue for the six-month period ended Sept. 25 fell nearly 4% to 5.84 billion pounds, dragged by weak performances at Royal Mail, while it also posted adjusted operating loss for the reported period versus a profit of 404 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8397 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.