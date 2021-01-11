Royal Mail names former Apple exec Thompson as CEO of UK business

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Royal Mail RMG.L said on Monday its current director and former Apple AAPL.O executive, Simon Thompson, will take over as chief executive officer of its UK business, while interim CEO Stuart Simpson will leave the company by the end of this month.

Simpson had filled in for Rico Back, who stepped down in May last year after two years in the role during which the company faced issues with unions over a proposed 1.8 billion pound restructuring plan.

