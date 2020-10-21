RMG

Royal Mail launches new parcel pick-up service across Britain

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Royal Mail Plc, one of the world's oldest postal companies, on Wednesday launched a new parcel pick-up service across Britain, in a move that would enable postmen and postwomen to collect and deliver parcels on their daily rounds.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc RMG.L, one of the world's oldest postal companies, on Wednesday launched a new parcel pick-up service across Britain, in a move that would enable postmen and postwomen to collect and deliver parcels on their daily rounds.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More