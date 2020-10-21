Royal Mail launches new parcel pick-up service across Britain

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc RMG.L, one of the world's oldest postal companies, on Wednesday launched a new parcel pick-up service across Britain, in a move that would enable postmen and postwomen to collect and deliver parcels on their daily rounds.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.