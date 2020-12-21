US Markets
Royal Mail halts deliveries to several countries after travel ban

Samantha Machado Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Royal Mail has halted deliveries to several countries as a result of their port closures and travel tie cuts with Britain following a new faster spreading strain of the coronavirus, the company's website showed on Monday.

Royal Mail added Canada, Turkey and several European countries including France, Germany and Spain to its "on suspension" list.

Countries including India, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong have suspended travel from Britain after the British government announced a new variant of the virus seemed to be spreading far faster than previous kinds.

Royal Mail also said in its website that it could not provide a guarantee that items posted on Dec. 23 would reach before Christmas due to the new restrictions in England.

France shut its border to arrivals of people and trucks from Britain, closing off one of the most important trade arteries with mainland Europe.

German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL DPWGn.DE also halted all deliveries of parcels to Britain and Ireland on Monday.

