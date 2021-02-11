Royal Mail gives upbeat outlook after busy holiday quarter

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Royal Mail RMG.L said on Thursday its quarterly revenue jumped 20% on higher demand for parcels during the holiday season, and forecast annual profit to be more than 500 million pounds ($692.20 million) while expecting revenue above its prior outlook.

The British company also said it has seen limited impact from the UK's new trade deal with the European Union, with international volumes falling as expected, but added that the future impact was still unclear.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

