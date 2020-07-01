Royal Mail, CWU to start talks to resolve labour dispute

Adds details on talks, background

July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L and its largest labour union have agreed to start talks to resolve an ongoing dispute over a range of issues including pay and operational changes, the former postal monopoly said on Wednesday.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Royal Mail have been at loggerheads for about a year over a 1.8 billion pound ($2.24 billion) turnaround plan proposed by former CEO Rico Back, who stepped down in May.

Royal Mail's largest labour union, representing postal workers, has been discussing industrial action since late 2019. It had voted in favour of a strike in March but no action was taken due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Both parties recognise it is essential we move faster to ensure the business can respond and adapt efficiently to changing customer demands," Royal Mail said.

The talks will also focus on future strategy of Royal Mail, including its UK courier and logistics services Parcelforce, and its financial position, among other issues, the company said.

The company laid out a restructuring plan last week that included 2,000 management job cuts, as it said the pandemic spurred the need for change.

Labour union Unite, which represents around 6,000 Royal Mail managers said it would "press the top management" on the rationale for the job cuts.

($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

