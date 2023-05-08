News & Insights

Royal Mail CEO exit could come this week - Sky News

May 08, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

May 8 (Reuters) - Royal Mail's parent IDSI.L could announce the UK postal services firm's CEO Simon Thompson's exit as soon as this week, Sky News reported on Monday.

The report said the exit plan could be delayed beyond this week but an announcement will be made before annual results of its owner, International Distributions Services, due on May 18.

Thompson, 56, has donned the CEO position of the postal company since 2021.

The media report comes weeks after Royal Mail reached an agreement with its largest union, Communication Workers Union (CWU), following a long-standing industrial action over pay and other employment terms.

Royal Mail declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

